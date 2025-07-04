Himachal Pradesh: Incessant rains claim 37 lives, damage Rs 400 cr worth of property

Continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in 37 persons losing their lives and widespread destruction all over the hill state. The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said that property worth more than ₹400 crore has been damaged as the state faces the brunt of nature’s fury. It also warned that the death toll could increase as rescue operations continue across the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Himachal Pradesh warning of continued heavy showers till July 7.

Mandi – worst-hit region

The district of Mandi is the worst-hit region in the state, with roads closed and water supply and electricity services disrupted, especially in the subdivision of Thunag.

Forty people have been reported missing in Mandi. The state authorities have set up relief camps and the Indian Air Force has air-dropped food packets to areas that have been affected by the rains.

“We have recorded over ₹400 crore in losses so far, as entered in our system. But the actual damage is likely to be much higher. Our primary focus at the moment is on search, rescue, and restoration,” said DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority and Revenue Department, in a press briefing on Wednesday (July 2).

Rana said a village in Mandi was devastated, and senior officials from the Jal Shakti Department, PWD, and Electricity Board were monitoring restoration efforts in the area.

Environmental implications

Rana also highlighted the broader environmental implications and said the events were a consequence of climate change and global warming, and that Himachal Pradesh has also been impacted.

Across the state, 700 drinking water schemes have been affected, 250 roads remain closed, and more than 500 electricity transformers are not working.

The heavy rains have affected normal life in Shimla as well. Water has entered the classrooms in schools, and teachers tell students that it’s better for them to stay at home.

Coordinated search and rescue operations are being carried out by the SDRF, NDRF, police, local administration, and the Home Guards, as the state continues to remain on high alert.