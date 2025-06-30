Heavy rain batters Himachal Pradesh; IMD issues severe rain alert

Himachal Pradesh is battling widespread disruption as heavy monsoon rain continues to lash the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in 10 of the 12 districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and damage to infrastructure.

Several roads in the state are blocked due to heavy rain. The state is also experiencing power outages, and the iconic Shimla–Kalka heritage railway line has been temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall.

Red alert issued

The red alert covers Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Kullu, and Chamba. According to the IMD, intense rain spells are likely to continue through the week, with an orange alert in place until 5th July.

Authorities have reported landslides, waterlogging, blocked roads, and rising river levels. The IMD has further warned of a moderate to high risk of flash floods in 10 districts, urging residents and authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

According to a report by PTI, the Met office in Shimla has also warned of landslides, waterlogging, damage to vulnerable structures, traffic congestion and disruptions in essential services.

Roads blocked

The rain has reportedly led to the closure of 129 roads across the state, cutting off many key routes. The highest number of road blockages was reported from Sirmaur and Mandi districts, where 57 and 44 roads, respectively, remain cut off.

Police have reportedly confirmed that two-way traffic near Chakki Mod on NH-5 had been restored. However, an alternative route via the Jangeshu road, which was earlier closed due to fallen debris, is still being cleared.

Officials say that traffic from Kasauli to Chandigarh will be diverted via Jangeshu once it is safe for use.

A landslide near Koti on the Shimla-Kalka national highway, which connects Shimla and Chandigarh, damaged some stretches of the road, resulting in a two-to-three-km-long traffic jam for hours.

Rail services hit

The iconic Shimla-Kalka narrow-gauge railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was suspended after landslides damaged the track near Koti in Solan district.

Boulders and trees fell on the track near Solan's Koti area after heavy rain. Several trees were uprooted along the tracks near Koti in Solan district.

The first train was stuck at Koti station, while others were halted at Gumman and Kalka.

Restoration work has reportedly enabled partial resumption of services, but delays continue.

Building collapse

Amid the heavy downpour, a five-storey building in Shimla's Bhattakufar, collapsed early Monday (June 30) morning. Fortunately, no one was injured as the house had been evacuated the previous night.

The decision to vacate the structure came as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert for parts of the state including Shimla, on Sunday.

The building had developed cracks due to the construction of a four-lane road nearby, according to DD News Himachal.

In the video shared by the news channel on ‘X’, the building remains upright at first, but the crack widens, the entire structure suddenly collapses in a terrifying manner.

Schools closed

In view of the red alert, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the deputy commissioners of Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts to shut all schools on Monday, June 30.

Colleges and anganwadi centres were also shut, with exceptions for medical institutions like IIT Mandi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College.

In Kangra, holiday was announced for all non-residential educational institutions in the district.

Industrial areas flooded

A bridge near the Himuda Complex in Solan’s Barotiwala industrial area was reportedly washed away, cutting access to the Mandhala and Bagguwala areas.

The Bald river swelled dangerously near Baddi, while over 20 houses in Shivalik Nagar were submerged in four feet of water.

Locals attributed the flooding to poor drainage systems, which they said the administration had failed to address despite repeated complaints.

Rising water levels

Water levels rose in the Juni Khad and Beas rivers in Mandi, prompting officials to ask people to stay away from riverbanks.

Due to flushing at the Larji dam, all five spillway gates of the Pandoh dam were opened. This has reportedly increased the water level in the Beas River to 44,000 cusecs, and power generation at Dehar Power House was temporarily halted.

Death toll rises

In the last 24 hours, three deaths linked to rain-related incidents have been reported — one each in Una, Bilaspur, and Shimla.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) cited by news agency PTI, one person each drowned in Una and Bilaspur, while another died after falling from a height in Shimla district.

Since the start of the monsoon on June 20, 20 people have died in the state, and four are missing, as per SEOC data.

More rain expected

The IMD forecasts continued heavy rainfall in the coming days across Northwest, Central, and East India, including Himachal Pradesh. Isolated pockets could witness very heavy rain.

People are advised to monitor weather updates closely, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay indoors. All adventure activities like trekking and rafting remain suspended.

Authorities have advised tourists to postpone travel plans to the region, particularly Himachal Pradesh’s hill stations. Those already present are urged to stay indoors and steer clear of rivers and landslide-prone areas.