Explained: What is a landslide atlas? Why does ISRO have one?

The devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district which have led to over 250 deaths, have brought to the forefront the need for improved disaster prevention and management in India.

Let us understand what landslides are and what is being done by certain organisations, using aerial and satellite data including landslide atlas, to map landslide-prone districts in the country and share the latest research findings in this field.

What are landslides?

The frequently used definition of landslide is “a movement of mass of rock, earth or debris down a slope”.

Landslides can be triggered by rainfall, undercutting of slopes due to flooding or excavation, earthquakes, snowmelt, overgrazing by cattle, terrain cutting and filling, and excessive development.

Rainfall is the natural triggering factor for occurrence of landslides. Rainfall-induced landslides are the result of the combined action of water on topography, geology, soil, and vegetation.

Why is India prone to landslides?

India is a country with varied physiographic and climatic conditions. About 0.42 million sq. km or 12.6 per cent of land area, excluding snow-covered area, is prone to landslides.

In India, landslides mostly occur in the monsoon season. The Himalayas and Western Ghats are highly susceptible to mass movements due to hilly topography and heavy rainfall.