Gurugram tennis player Radhika Yadav shot dead by father

A 25-year old tennis player, Radhika Yadav has been allegedly shot dead by her father in Gurugram on Thursday (July 10). The accused has been arrested.

Incident at 10.30am

The incident took place at around 10.30 am on the first floor of their family residence in Sector 57 of Gurugram where Radhika lived with her family, an India Today report quoted police as saying.

The report further stated that the accused fired three bullets at Radhika following which she was rushed to a private hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to injuries later.

Also Read: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Gurugram, other places in NCR

What police say

The report quoted the Sector 56 police station in charge as saying that they were informed that the tennis player had died after suffering bullet injuries. He also said that police have net the uncle of the deceased but he did not say anything.

“Then we went to the incident spot where we got to know that the woman's father had fired at her,” the report quoted the officer as saying.

Also Read: Gurugram: Air hostess alleges sexual assault while on ventilator; ‘2 nurses were in room’

Murder weapon recovered

The revolver used in the crime has been recovered by police from the police. The motive behind the murder is being investigated.

Radhika was a prominent name on the state-level tennis circuits and had won multiple medals. She also ran a tennis academy.