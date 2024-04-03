Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi ‘thrashes’ man as cop looks on in viral video

A Hindu right-wing activist in Haryana thrashed with a stick a man suspected of luring two young girls into his house while a policeman at the site made no effort to stop the violence, media reports say.

Bittu Bajrangi, 45, who is out on bail after being arrested for his alleged involvement in last year’s communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, was caught on camera beating up the man along with others.

Police version

The police reportedly said the video is from April 1 and that they were yet to get a complaint from the victim, who they identified as Shamu and a resident of Faridabad in Haryana.

The trouble began when some neighbours barged into Shamu’s house after seeing him allegedly lure the two girls from his neighbourhood into his house by offering them chocolates.