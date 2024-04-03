Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi ‘thrashes’ man as cop looks on in viral video
A video that has gone viral shows Bajrangi beating Shamu at least four times with a stick; police said the mother of one of the girls too hit Shamu with the stick
A Hindu right-wing activist in Haryana thrashed with a stick a man suspected of luring two young girls into his house while a policeman at the site made no effort to stop the violence, media reports say.
Bittu Bajrangi, 45, who is out on bail after being arrested for his alleged involvement in last year’s communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, was caught on camera beating up the man along with others.
Police version
The police reportedly said the video is from April 1 and that they were yet to get a complaint from the victim, who they identified as Shamu and a resident of Faridabad in Haryana.
The trouble began when some neighbours barged into Shamu’s house after seeing him allegedly lure the two girls from his neighbourhood into his house by offering them chocolates.
The spark
As the news spread, members of Bajrangi's cow vigilante group reached the spot and dragged Shamu to the house of their leader, whose real name is Raj Kumar, in Faridabad's Sanjay Enclave.
A policeman seated on a chair at Bajrangi’s house gets up but does not intervene as Shamu is beaten.
The violence
The video, which has gone viral, shows Bajrangi beating Shamu at least four times with a stout stick. Police said the mother of one of the girls too hit Shamu with the stick.
A police officer said: “If we don't get a complaint from him (Shamu), we will track down the accused using the video and social media and take action against them."
Who is Bajrangi?
Bajrangi, a fruit and vegetable vendor, was arrested after communal violence in Nuh claimed five lives and left some 70 people injured last year. The Hindu activist is presently on bail.Leading Hindu right-wing groups say they have no links with Bajrangi, a self-declared cow vigilante.