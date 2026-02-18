Haryana Valentine's Day murder: 'Suspicious' husband slits wife's throat, stages robbery

A 27-year-old HDFC Bank employee was found with her throat slit near Bahadurgarh in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

Her husband, who reported the crime, claimed she was killed by robbers. However, in a shocking twist, the Haryana police solved the crime in 18 hours, arresting her husband, Anshul Dhawan, a chartered accountant from Hisar, as the prime accused, according to multiple reports.

Mahak, who worked in Gurugram, had an arranged marriage five months ago. She married Anshul Dhawan, a resident of Sector 14 in Hisar, on September 25, 2025. The wife was pregnant at the time of her death.

Robbery claim unravels

According to reports, the couple had travelled to Hisar on February 14 for Valentine’s Day and stayed with family. On February 15, around 7 pm, they left Mahak’s parental home in Hansi for Gurugram.

Nearly four hours later, Anshul contacted the police, claiming unidentified assailants had intercepted their vehicle near Pahsaur village in the Badli area, killed his wife and fled.

Police found Mahak’s body about 100 metres off the Jhajjar-Badli road on a dirt track, lying outside the car with her throat slit. However, investigators said Anshul’s account began to unravel during questioning, as he failed to provide consistent details about the alleged attackers and repeatedly changed his statement.

Suspicion and confession

During sustained interrogation and a reconstruction of the crime scene, Anshul allegedly confessed to the murder. Police said he frequently suspected his wife’s character, leading to repeated arguments. The dispute reportedly escalated during the drive back to Gurugram.

Investigators said he first strangled Mahak and then slit her throat with a pair of scissors, allegedly wearing gloves to avoid leaving evidence. He later staged the scene to resemble a robbery-cum-murder, according to police.

Mahak’s father, Krishna Kathuria, had expressed suspicion against his son-in-law from the outset, reports said. The police subsequently arrested Anshul Dhawan and initiated further legal proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing.