BlinkIt in trouble over selling illegal knives used in two separate murders

Quick-commerce platform BlinkIt is facing legal scrutiny after Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the company for allegedly selling button knives that exceed permissible legal dimensions, which were allegedly used in two separate murder in West Delhi.

The case was filed after investigators reportedly found that such knives, commonly referred to as button lock folding knives, were being sold on the platform for ₹699 and delivered through its dark store network across the Capital.

They further claimed the action followed revelations that the same category of knife had been used in two separate murder cases in West Delhi.

According to reports, the police said they seized more than 55 knives during raids at multiple BlinkIt dark stores in Delhi.

Murder investigations lead police to the app

The Delhi police have accused persons in two unrelated murder cases, who confessed that they had purchased the knives used in the crimes through BlinkIt.

To verify the claims, police allegedly personnel posed as customers and ordered the same knife through the app. The knife delivered to them measured 8 cm in blade length and 2.5 cm in width.

What do the regulations say?

Both measurements exceeded the legal limit prescribed under government regulations. The findings prompted raids and the subsequent FIR under provisions of the Arms Act.

Under existing government rules, only knives with blades up to 7.62 cm in length and 1.72 cm in width may be sold online without attracting penal provisions under the Arms Act. Any blade exceeding these limits is treated as an offensive weapon and its sale can amount to a criminal offence.

Recent scrutiny over delivery timelines and worker safety

The FIR comes weeks after BlinkIt faced public criticism over its aggressive 10-minute delivery promise. Labour unions and gig worker collectives had raised concerns that such time-bound targets compromise delivery partners’ safety and push workers into unsafe conditions.

In December, the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) called for protests demanding better wages, social security benefits and the removal of arbitrary time-based delivery targets.

In January, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met executives of major aggregators, including Zomato, Swiggy, BlinkIt and Zepto, urging them to prioritise worker safety over marketing claims.

Former issues

Online quick-commerce platforms have earlier faced criticism for selling tobacco products without mandatory health warnings. In 2024, the health department in Bengaluru has sought legal action against e-commerce platforms and apps — including BlinkIt, Zomato, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket and Zepto — for allegedly selling tobacco products without displaying statutory health warnings as mandated under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2023.