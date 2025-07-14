Haryana tightens security in Nuh for Yatra today; internet suspended, schools closed

The Haryana government has increased security measures across the Nuh district on Monday (July 14) ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, including 24-hour suspension of internet and SMS services from 9 pm on July 13 and closure of schools on Monday, due to law-and-order concerns.

The government has cited apprehensions of political unrest and the misuse of digital platforms to spread misinformation.

Reason for restrictions

The state government has decided to take these precautions because of what happened in the district during the yatra in 2023. Violence broke out when a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob.

Five people died in the violence, including two home guards. The communal clashes in the Nuh district that year also resulted in about 200 people being injured.

A naib imam in a Gurugram mosque also lost his life after several incidents of arson that year.

Directive from Home Department

The official order issued by Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and Rule 3 of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024 states that internet and mobile data services including bulk SMS services will be suspended till 9 pm on Monday.

Broadband internet, voice calls, and corporate lease lines will, however, remain unaffected.

The directive was given after warnings from the deputy commissioner of Nuh and the additional director general of police (CID) about the possible spread of rumours and inflammatory news through social media that could lead to violence or damage of private and public property.

“The order is a precautionary measure to maintain public peace and prevent any possible law and order disturbance,” read the order from the home department, adding that the directive balances security needs with public convenience by exempting essential services.

Schools closed

The state government has directed all schools in the district of Nuh, public and private, to remain closed on Monday (July 14).

“In the interest of student safety and convenience, all government and private schools in the Nuh district will remain closed on Monday, July 14. The District Education Officer has been directed to ensure compliance with the orders,” said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.

Ban on drones, fireworks

The district administration has also suspended the use of drones, gliders, aircraft, fireworks, microlights, kite flying, hot air balloons, and power gliders as part of the heightened security measures.

Ban on sale of non-veg food

The order from the deputy commissioner of Nuh also imposed a ban on the sale, display or public hanging of non-vegetarian food such as fish, meat, etc. all along the route of the yatra.

The order said the ban would be effective from 6 am to midnight of Monday, and would cover the route from Nalhad Mahadev Temple to Zhirkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Ferozepur Jhirka and the Singar Temple in Singar village.

The order has also been issued to eateries and shops around religious sites.