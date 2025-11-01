Haryana teen on ‘dunki’ route to US killed by traffickers in Guatemala

A Haryana teenager who set out for the United States last October via the treacherous ‘dunki’ route in search of employment has been killed after allegedly being held captive by human traffickers in Guatemala, his family claimed on Saturday (November 1).

'Donkers' kill Haryana teen

The family of Yuvraj (18), the son of an agriculturist from Mohna village in Kaithal, learnt of his death a few days ago when one of the “donkers” sent them a death certificate and photographs of him alongside another youth from Punjab, claiming that both had been killed, his maternal uncle Gurpej Singh told PTI.

He explained that "donkers" is a colloquial term used for human traffickers who operate illegal migration routes, during which travellers are often assaulted and mistreated.

Gurpej said that Yuvraj, who had completed his Class 12 examination, was eager to support his family and hoped to find work once he reached the United States.

Agents promised safe travel

Three Haryana-based travel agents had allegedly taken large sums of money from the family, promising a safe journey through other contacts in their network.

However, after the initial payment, the family lost contact with Yuvraj. A few months later, they received videos showing him and another youth from Punjab being held hostage in Guatemala, Gurpej said. Following this, the "donkers" began demanding ransom money.

Yuvraj’s family believes that the money that they sent through the Haryana-based agents, to be paid to for the other "donkers," never reached them.

Ransom demanded by traffickers

Recently, one of the traffickers contacted the family, claiming that Yuvraj had been killed, and demanded Rs 3 lakh to provide proof of his claim.

Once the payment was made, the trafficker sent a death certificate and photographs, Gurpej said. "Overall, the family paid anywhere between Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh to the travel agents and the donkers," he added.

Gurpej claimed that the family had earlier approached the police, and two local agents were apprehended. However, they were recently informed of the teenager’s death.

Many people from Punjab, Haryana, and other states have used "dunki routes," illegal and perilous pathways used by migrants to enter the United States, by paying large sums of money.

Several who entered the US through such means have since been deported.

(With agency inputs)