Haryana university staff booked for forcing women workers to prove menstruation

Two women sanitation workers at Haryana’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) alleged that their supervisors forced them to take photographs of their private parts and sanitary pads to prove that they were menstruating. They also said that the supervisors instructed them after they expressed their inability to work faster due to the pain of their monthly periods.

FIR lodged

An FIR was registered on Wednesday (October 29) against the two sanitation supervisors, Vitender and Vinod Hood, and assistant registrar Shyam Sunder at PGIMS police station, said SHO Roshan Lal.

Also Read: TN: Menstruating Dalit girl writes exam outside classroom, principal suspended

“The FIR includes charges under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment, assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe and outrage a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman,” the SHO said as quoted by the Indian Express.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by sanitation workers, including two who said that under pressure from their supervisor,s they went to the washroom and clicked photos of their private parts and sanitary pads.

Asked to show proof of menstruation

According to the sanitary workers, the incident took place on October 2,6, when they were busy cleaning the university sports complex hours before the visit of Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh to the campus.

The four women, in a written complaint to the MDU registrar, stated that the supervisors pressurised them to work faster despite them making it clear that they couldn't do so due to the pain of their monthly period.

Also Read: Caste bias in IITs: Somnath Waghmare’s docu seeks dignity for Dalit lives

They further alleged that the male supervisors threatened with dismissal if they refused to click photos of their private parts and sanitary pads to prove that they were menstruating.

“The male supervisors pressured us to work faster. We told them that we can’t work faster due to the pain from our monthly periods. The supervisors said: ‘You click photos of your private parts as proof so that the menstrual cycle can be confirmed". When two of us refused to follow the instructions, we were abused and threatened with dismissal,” stated the FIR as reported by the Indian Express.

Two supervisors suspended

The women further alleged that the supervisors told them that they were working under the instructions of Assistant Registrar Shyam Sundar.

Evan, as Shyam Sundar denied the allegation, MDU Registrar Krishan Kant said that they have received a complaint, following which an internal inquiry has been launched. He asserted that those found guilty would not be spared.

The two supervisors, hired through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited on a contract, have been suspended, as reported by the Indian Express.

Also Read: How Kerala activist Rehana Fathima uses her body to battle patriarchy

The University, in a statement, said that any incident of insecurity at the workplace would not be tolerated, adding that it was committed to “always providing a safe, respectful, and culturally sensitive” work environment.

It further stated that “the safety and respect of women are paramount, and that the strictest action will be taken against any form of inappropriate behaviour or misconduct”.