Man in police custody confesses to killing Himani Narwal to avenge 'extortion': Report

A man in police custody has confessed to killing a Congress worker in Haryana with whom he was in a relationship after she allegedly extorted huge sums of money and kept demanding more and more.

Sachin told the police after his arrest in Delhi that he murdered Himani Narwal after getting sick and tired of her unending blackmail, according to a report in India Today.

Sachin held in Delhi

Sachin was taken into custody two days after Himani’s body was found stuffed in an abandoned suitcase near a bus stand in Rohtak in Haryana.

Himani's mobile telephone was found with him when he was arrested.

Money extorted

A resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, Sachin reportedly told the police that Himani had extorted lakhs of rupees from him and was demanding more money. He did not elaborate.

Frustrated, he murdered Himani at her residence at Vijay Nagar in Rohtak and dumped the body after thrusting it into a suitcase.

Himani shot into the limelight after images of her walking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra went viral.

Death sentence demanded

Himani's distraught family refused to cremate her body until her killers were arrested. After Sachin’s arrest, the family sought death penalty for him.

A family member had earlier insinuated that Himani may have been killed by a Congress member who may have been jealous of her rising popularity.