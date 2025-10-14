Haryana ASI probing IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's corruption dies by suicide

The investigation into the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar took a surprising turn on Tuesday (October 14) with a Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector accusing him of corruption before shooting himself dead.

The deceased, identified as Sandeep Kumar, who died by suicide in Rohtak district, alleged in a video message recorded before his death, that Y Puran Kumar died by suicide as he was afraid that his corrupt practices would be exposed.

According to an NDTV report, Sandeep Kumar, attached to Rohtak's cyber cell, was investigating a corruption case against the IPS. Sandeep Kumar stated in his suicide note that he was sacrificing his life for “truth”.

Accused Y Puran Kumar of corruption

Alleging that Y Puran Kumar was a “corrupt cop”, Sandeep Kumar accused him of manipulating the system using the caste discrimination issue.

He further alleged that after being posted in the Rohtak range, Y Puran Kumar started replacing honest police officers with corrupt ones, adding that those officers resorted to blocking files and asking money from petitioners, reported NDTV.

“These people blocked files, called petitioners, and mentally tortured them by asking for money. Women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers," said Sandeep Kumar.

The report stated that Sandeep Kumar also claimed that women were “sexually exploited in exchange for transfers.”

‘Fear of probe reason behind IPS’ suicide’

"Roots of his corruption run very deep. He has committed suicide, fearing the complaint against him," alleged Sandeep Kumar as quoted in the report.

Sandeep Kumar also targeted the IPS officer’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, alleging that she was also scared of her corrupt deeds getting exposed. He also demanded that their assets be probed, claiming that it was not a caste-related issue.

"Their assets must be probed. This is not a caste issue. Truth must come out. He was corrupt," alleged Sandeep Kumar.

"I am sacrificing my life for this truth. I am proud that I stand with honesty. This is important to awaken the country," he added.

Haryana DGP sent on leave

Earlier, Haryana’s Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, was placed on leave amid fallout over the suicide of Y. Puran Kumar.

In a note he left behind, Kumar reportedly named Kapur and other officials, alleging years of harassment and caste-based discrimination.

Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, filed a complaint and an FIR was lodged citing abetment to suicide and atrocity law provisions.

