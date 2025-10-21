Ex-Punjab DGP, former minister wife booked in son’s death

Former Punjab Director General of Police Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, Razia Sultana, a former minister from the state, have been booked by the Haryana Police in connection with the death of their son. The deceased’s sister, along with one more person, has also been booked in the case.

Police on Tuesday (October 21) said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 103 (1) and 61, which deal with murder and criminal conspiracy charges.

No foul play suspected initially

The former DGP’s son, Akil Akhter, was found dead in Haryana's Panchkula on Thursday, said Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta, adding that the deceased was a resident of Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula.

His family members informed the police, who recorded their statement, said the DCP, adding that initially no foul play was suspected. She said that the body was handed over to the family for the last rites following the post-mortem examination.

Deceased feared for his life

But the case took another turn when certain social media posts and videos surfaced, purportedly made by the deceased before his death, alleging personal disputes and apprehensions about threats to his life, the DCP said, as quoted by a Haryana Police statement.

"On October 17, a complaint was received from Shri Shamshuddin of Malerkotla, Punjab, alleging foul play in the incident," she added.

An FIR was lodged on October 17 based on the complaint and the contents of the social media post on October 20 under Section 103(1), 61 BNS at Police Station MDC, Panchkula.

SIT to probe case

The DCP further stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer. The SIT will conduct a deep and scientific probe into all aspects surrounding the case, she said.

"It is reiterated that the investigation shall be conducted with an open mind and without any prejudice, ensuring that no guilty person is spared and no innocent person suffers. The Panchkula Police remains committed to upholding transparency and justice in this matter," the police statement said.

Complainant seeks immediate probe

The complainant has demanded an immediate investigation into the case, alleging that there was "simmering discontent" between the deceased and his family.

The complainant mentioned that the deceased posted a video on social media, wherein he levelled serious allegations about the family-related matters. He clearly expressed apprehension that his life was in danger, the complainant alleged.

(With agency inputs)