CBI seizes ₹5 crore cash, gold, Audi from Punjab DIG Bhullar's house in bribery probe

The CBI arrested Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer serving as the DIG of the Ropar Range in Punjab, in connection with a corruption case. Notably, the investigation began over a complaint made against the DIG for an alleged bribe demand of ₹8 lakh but the CBI ended up discovering a staggering cache of unexplained wealth at his multiple premises.

Bribery case

This is how the case unravelled. After a written complaint submitted by a scrap dealer called Akash Batta in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, the CBI registered a case on Thursday (October 16).

The complainant claimed that DIG Bhullar had been threatening him that he will falsely implicate him in a fabricated criminal case tied to his business dealings, unless he paid an upfront bribe of ₹8 lakh, along with ongoing monthly "settlement" payments.

In a press release, the CBI said in its First Information Report (FIR) that DIG Bhullar used to funnel the bribe payments through his associate, Krishna, who allegedly kept pressurising the complainant. In one intercepted conversation, Krishna was heard saying, “The August payment was not paid, the September payment was not paid.”

The trap

After a preliminary verification, the CBI decided to lay a trap for the DIG in Chandigarh’s Sector 21.

During the operation, Krishna was apprehended while accepting ₹8 lakh from the complainant on behalf of DIG Bhullar. Immediately after the transaction, officials arranged a phone call between the complainant and Bhullar, during which the officer acknowledged receiving the payment and summoned both men to his office.