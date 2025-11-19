ED arrests Al Falah University chairman Jawad Siddiqui in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah group, after conducting simultaneous searches in Delhi-NCR against the trustees and promoters of the Faridabad-based Al Falah University, linked to the car blast near Red Fort.

Siddiqui was taken into custody under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and would be produced before a competent court for remand, officials told news agency PTI on Tuesday (November 18) evening.

The agency has also seized cash worth Rs 48 lakh during the searches that began around 5.15 am, and 19 locations were covered in Delhi-NCR after a case was filed under the PMLA, taking cognisance of two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police.

Trust office raided

ED investigators also raided an office of the Al Falah Trust in Delhi’s Okhla area with a security cordon thrown around the building by the police and paramilitary forces.

Fifteen people were killed in the blast that shook the Red Fort area on November 10 and the role of a number of doctors from Kashmir linked to the university is under the scanner of anti-terror probe agencies.

So far, the NIA has arrested two persons, stated to be the alleged close aides of “suicide bomber” Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the car that exploded near the iconic monument.

Rise not backed by accounted-for funds

Al Falah University is located in the Dhouj area of Haryana’s Faridabad district, and it is a medical college-cum-hospital.

The ED, according to the officials, found educational institutions (university and colleges) that were ultimately owned and financially consolidated under the Al Falah Trust, “effectively” controlled by Siddiqui.

The entire Al-Falah group has seen a meteoric rise since the 1990s, metamorphosing into a large educational body. However, the rise is not backed by adequate accounted-for financials, the agency officials said.

'Crores diverted to family'

The Al-Falah Charitable Trust was constituted by a public charitable trust deed dated September 8, 1995, with Siddiqui named as one of the first trustees and designated as the Managing Trustee, they said.

The agency alleged that crores of rupees were “diverted” by the trust to family-owned entities.

For example, the officials said, the construction as well as catering contracts were given by Trust/Siddiqui to entities of his wife and children.

Multiple shell companies of the group have been identified. Numerous violations under several other Acts have also been detected, they said.

“The role of Siddiqui in effectively controlling the trust and its activities has been brought out by multiple pieces of evidence. Exhaustive evidence, including recovery of cash from trustees, diversion of funds to family concern, layering of funds, etc., clearly establish the pattern of generation and layering of proceeds of crime,” an ED official said, as quoted by PTI.

Nine shell companies

At least nine shell (dummy) companies linked to the group, all registered at a single address, are under the examination of the ED, according to the officials.

The ED said a Delhi police FIR alleged that Al-Falah University made fraudulent and misleading claims of NAAC accreditation with an intention to deceive students, parents and stakeholders for wrongful gain.

The police complaint also claimed that the Al Falah University falsely claimed UGC recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956, with the oblique motive to cheat the aspirants, students, parents, guardians, stakeholders and general public to gain wrongfully.

