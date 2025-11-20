Delhi blast probe: Over 200 doctors, staffers at Al Falah University under lens

More than 200 doctors and staff at Al Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad are under the scanner of investigative agencies following the November 10 blast in a car near Red Fort.

Security agencies have been conducting frequent checks at Al Falah University, raising concerns among university students and staff.

On Wednesday (November 19), several university employees were seen leaving the gates with their belongings packed in vehicles. According to university sources quoted by news agency PTI, they are taking leave and returning to their homes.

Under the scanner of multiple agencies

Several investigation teams are currently working at Al Falah University. In addition to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), units from the Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Faridabad Crime Branch, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are constantly visiting the university.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also landed at the university. All these investigation teams have set up a temporary command centre inside the university.

The investigating agencies are ascertaining the number of individuals who left the university after the blast and are trying to identify them. They suspect a number of these individuals were linked to the terrorists, PTI reported quoting unnamed sources.

Many people have reportedly deleted their mobile data, which will also be investigated.

1,000 people questioned

Police are reportedly searching the hostels and the rooms of students living outside the university campus and more than 1,000 people have been questioned.

The investigating agencies detained a 35-year-old woman who rented a room to suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi in Hidayat Colony in Nuh. The Anganwadi worker had been absconding since the Delhi bombings.

Her family is also under investigation following the incident. The investigating agencies reportedly also questioned seven other people in Nuh to find out Umar’s connection with them. The suicide bomber had reportedly used multiple mobile phones while staying at Nuh’s rented room.

Ever since the Al Falah Medical College’s links to terrorism have come to light following the blast near the Red Fort Metro station, the number of patients to its hospital has also declined. Previously, around 200 patients used to visit the hospital’s outpatient department every day, which has now reportedly dropped to fewer than 100.

Special treatment for Umar

The investigating agencies are trying to determine if there was a handler inside the university because Umar reportedly used to enjoy “special treatment” in the institute.

Two doctors, who are apprentices in the hospital after studying MBBS from the university, said Umar was absent from the hospital and university for nearly six months without any leave and information in 2023. The strange aspect of the incident is that he directly resumed duty on his return and no action was taken against him, according to hospital sources.

They reportedly said Umar used to take very few classes. He would only take one or two lectures a week, and even those would last just 15 to 20 minutes. He would then return to his room. The other lecturers did not like this, as they would teach for the entire time.

In a shocking revelation, the doctors said Umar was always assigned the evening or night shifts at the hospital. He was never assigned the morning shifts.

Notice over Al Falah chairman’s property

In Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, the local cantonment board has issued a notice to the occupants and legal heirs of a residential property belonging to Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui’s family, directing that unauthorised constructions be razed within three days.

If the direction is not complied with, the cantonment board will undertake removal action, and the cost incurred will be recovered from the concerned party as per the provisions of the Cantonments Act.

This property — house number 1371 — is located on survey number 245/1245 located in the Mukeri Mohalla area of Mhow.

Cantonment Engineer HS Kaloya said, “We have issued a notice to the house of the late Moulana Hammad, who is the father of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui. According to the notice, the department had previously issued multiple communications dating back to 1996 and 1997 under relevant sections of the Cantonments Act, 1924, directing the removal of the unauthorised construction. However, despite repeated notifications, the construction in question was reportedly not removed.”

The Madhya Pradesh police earlier arrested Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, the brother of Jawad Siddiqui, from Hyderabad in connection with a financial fraud in Mhow.

