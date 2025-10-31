Woman journalist chased, car attacked by two men in Delhi

A senior woman producer of a news channel was allegedly chased by two men in the early hours of Friday (October 31) as she was heading for her home in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj from the office. The incident occurred at 12:45 a.m.

According to the woman, working for NDTV, while she was driving on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, she noticed that two men on a scooter were following her car.

Tried to block her car

She said that suddenly the two men tried to stop her. Although she initially ignored them, but was later alarmed seeing that they were trying to block her car’s path. Then the two men started gesturing for her to stop, but she kept on driving.

"They tried to stop me. Initially, I ignored them, but I later noticed that they were trying to block my car. The men gestured to me to stop, but I continued to drive. I took out my phone and started recording the men in an attempt to ward them off," said the journalist as quoted by NDTV.

Banged on car window

The situation seemed to take a turn for the worse when she slowed down due to traffic on the Expressway. Then the man riding pillion on the scooty came down and started banging on the front window of her car, but fortunately, it was locked.

Then she accelerated and reached the DND Flyway, but the two miscreants kept following her. She called her colleagues, asking what to do, and they told her to keep driving.

Broke the rear windscreen

Then the matter escalated further as the man riding pillion took out a wooden object and broke the car’s rear windscreen and its left rear window.

"I sped up and somehow managed to reach the DND Flyway. However, the two men kept following me. I also contacted my colleague and asked what to do, to which they said to keep driving and do not stop," she said.

The journalist somehow managed to reach the Ashram area. She called the police and shared her location with them. She saw some taxi drivers who realised that she was in danger.

Asked taxi drivers for help

The journalist said that when she asked the taxi drivers for help, they told her to park her car by the roadside, after which the two men left the spot.

"I asked them (cab drivers) to help me, and they told me to park my car on the side. I stopped my car at the Gupta market in Lajpat Nagar, and the two men on the scooty were gone," she said.

Police reached the spot and asked her to lodge a complaint. The two men have been identified, and five teams of the South East District Police have been deployed to nab the accused.