Who is Chaitanyananda Saraswati and what did he claim about Steve Jobs, Obama?

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Swami Parthasarathy, who headed the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in New Delhi, has been booked for allegedly harassing students enrolled in post-graduate management diploma courses under the economically weaker sections (EWS) scholarship quota.

A case was registered under Sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Vasant Kunj North police station.

Also Read: Delhi godman sent 'sleazy' texts to women students, says police

Who is Chaityananda?

According to his profile, Chaitanyananda holds an MBA and Ph.D. from University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has also earned several Post Doctoral Degrees, D.Litt. as well as has been conferred with Seven Honorary D.Litt. from different Universities in India and abroad. He is a Distinguished Fellow of The Institute of Corporate Governance of USA & UK and All Indian Management Association too.

He is a noted professor, author, orator, educationist, and an exponent of quantum consciousness, the profile page on Academia website stated.

Further, it says that he is an internationally acclaimed writer and has authored 28 titles and 143 research papers. One of his books has a foreword from Apple founder Steve Jobs and former US President Barack Obama referred his book “Transforming Personality” during his election campaign a number of times.

FIR reveals shocking details

According to the First Information Report (FIR), as per a report in NDTV, Parthasarathy allegedly forced female students, pursuing post-graduate management diploma courses on scholarships at the institute, to visit his room late at night and even accompany him on trips abroad.

The 62-year-old also compelled one of the students to change her name against her will, according to the FIR. Students further alleged that CCTV cameras had been installed in the women’s hostel under the pretext of security.

The administration reportedly uncovered instances of molestation while investigating Chaitanyananda for fraud and cheating.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said that the institute administrator had filed a complaint on August 4 alleging sexual harassment of women students pursuing courses under EWS scholarships.

Alumna’s letter sparks probe

The FIR noted that the matter came to light through a letter sent by an alumna to the institute’s management on July 31, in which she alleged that Chaitanyananda had been molesting and sexually harassing students.

The following day, the institute also received an email from a Group Captain rank officer in the Air Force Directorate of Education. This email flagged complaints by several students, who accused Chaitanyananda of threatening them and sending offensive messages.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) intervened since many students at the institute come from families of Air Force personnel. The institute, alerted by the two emails, approached the police and filed a complaint against Chaitanyananda.

Also Read: Delhi ashram rocked by scandal: 17 students accuse Swami of sexual harassment

Accused remains absconding

Chaitanyananda was the director of the private management institute in Vasant Kunj, which is associated with the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri, Karnataka.

He is currently absconding, with police saying efforts are underway to arrest him. Media reports indicate he was last located near Agra. Multiple police teams are conducting raids across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, and a lookout circular has been issued.

According to the police, at least 17 out of 32 women students who recorded their statements accused him of abusive behaviour, sending obscene messages, and making unwanted physical advances.

Sleazy WhatsApp messages

In their complaints, the students accused Chaitanyananda of sexually and mentally harassing them. They also accused him of sending them obscene and objectionable messages through WhatsApp or SMS.

One message read, “Come to my room... I'll take you abroad. You won’t have to pay anything.” In another, he reportedly said, “If you don’t obey me, I will fail you.”

Students alleged that their complaints were ignored and that they were pressured by female faculty and staff members, including Associate Dean Shweta, to comply with Chaitanyananda’s demands.

Those who resisted Chaitanyananda's demands were allegedly threatened with suspension, expulsion, or withholding of degrees and documents.

Also Read: Rajasthan HC grants interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram in 2013 rape case

Sringeri Peetham severs ties

In addition, the institute filed a separate complaint accusing him of fraud, forgery, cheating, and criminal breach of trust. During the investigation, police seized a Volvo car found in the institute’s basement, which bore a forged diplomatic number plate (39 UN 1).

Police have scanned CCTV footage at the institute and conducted raids at both the crime scene and the accused’s residence.

In a statement, the Sringeri Peetham declared that Chaitanyananda’s actions were “illegal, inappropriate, and against the Peetha’s interests” and announced that it had formally cut all association with him.

This is not the first time Chaitanyananda has faced allegations. Police said he had earlier escaped accountability in two molestation cases filed in 2009 and 2016, one of which involved a woman from the same ashram.