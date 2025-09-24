Delhi godman sent 'sleazy' texts to women students, says police

Police have said that WhatsApp messages retrieved from the mobile phones of female students at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management have revealed deeply troubling accounts of abuse spanning 16 long years.

The messages include lewd texts and accounts of forced physical contact, pointing to the involvement of the institute's director and self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Swami Parthasarathy.

Sleazy WhatsApp messages

The Delhi Police have intensified their search for the spiritual leader, who is accused by at least 17 women of molestation, blackmail, and intimidation. Many students detailed a pattern of harassment that includes sexually explicit messages, threats, and coercion.

Chaitanyananda allegedly summoned female students to his room late at night, threatened to fail them if they resisted his advances, and tried to lure them with promises of foreign trips or wealth.

One message read, “Come to my room... I'll take you abroad. You won’t have to pay anything.” In another, he reportedly said, “If you don’t obey me, I will fail you.”

Many of the women were on EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) scholarships, and police suspect the Baba exploited their vulnerable position, assuming neither they nor their families would report the abuse.

Threats and coercion

Police believe he had been emboldened by avoiding consequences in two earlier molestation cases filed against him in 2009 and 2016, one of which involved a woman from the same ashram.

Police sources told the media that Chaitanyananda initially contacted victims through WhatsApp messages or calls. If early exchanges didn’t generate the response he sought, he reportedly resorted to blackmail, particularly threats related to academic performance.

Adding another layer to the probe, police have reportedly claimed that three women, who were staff and wardens at the institute actively helped cover up his crimes by intimidating students and deleting incriminating messages from their devices. These phones have been sent for forensic analysis.

Sringeri math cuts ties

Police have also found CCTV footage from the ashram showing signs of tampering. A car registered in the Baba's name was seized. The vehicle had multiple diplomatic number plates under different names.

Chaitanyananda is also being probed for financial fraud related to the ashram. A lookout circular has been issued to prevent him from fleeing abroad.

While he was reportedly in London when the FIR was filed, his last known location was Agra.

Police believe he is frequently changing locations and avoiding mobile phone use to evade arrest.

The Sri Sringeri Math administration has removed Chaitanyananda from his position and issued a public statement severing all ties with him, calling his actions “illegal and inappropriate”.

The Peeth has also filed formal complaints with the relevant authorities.