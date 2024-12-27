Uttar Pradesh man who set himself ablaze near Parliament dies
The reason for the suicide was not known but his family, which rushed from Baghpat, said he was mentally troubled because of police cases filed against him
A man from Uttar Pradesh in his 30s who set himself on fire not far from the Parliament building in Delhi succumbed to his burn injuries on Friday (December 27), authorities said.
Jitendra, who suffered 90 per cent burns on Wednesday, remained in critical condition in a hospital until passing away, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla told PTI.
Family says he was troubled
The reason for the suicide was not immediately known but his family, which rushed to Delhi from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, said he was mentally troubled because of police cases filed against him.
The man had lied to his parents, saying he was going to the Supreme Court to get legal assistance in the cases lodged against him.
According to his father, Jitendra was a college dropout and wanted to become a lawyer.
3 police cases in Baghpat
On Wednesday, he sprinkled some fuel on himself and set himself on fire in the heart of Delhi. Security personnel and some civilians rushed to his rescue but by then he had suffered major burn injuries.Media reports said three cases were lodged against him 2021, 2022 and 2024 in Baghpat following complaints from a group of people.
(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)