Uttar Pradesh man who set himself ablaze near Parliament dies

A man from Uttar Pradesh in his 30s who set himself on fire not far from the Parliament building in Delhi succumbed to his burn injuries on Friday (December 27), authorities said.

Jitendra, who suffered 90 per cent burns on Wednesday, remained in critical condition in a hospital until passing away, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla told PTI.

Family says he was troubled

The reason for the suicide was not immediately known but his family, which rushed to Delhi from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, said he was mentally troubled because of police cases filed against him.

The man had lied to his parents, saying he was going to the Supreme Court to get legal assistance in the cases lodged against him.