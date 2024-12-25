UP man sets himself ablaze near parliament over family dispute
Security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed a severely burnt Jitendra to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he is under treatment
A man in his mid twenties set himself on fire near the new Parliament building on Wednesday (December 25) afternoon.
Security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He reportedly suffered 90 per cent burns and his condition is critical.
Reason for drastic step
From a partially burnt two-page note found on him, the man has been identified as Jitendra Kumar (26), a resident of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh. Initial investigations have revealed that Jitendra took the extreme step because of a family dispute in Bagpat.
According to police, Jitendra’s family has a dispute with another family over which people from both sides went to jail. An upset Jitendra came to Delhi by train on Wednesday morning, went to the Railway Bhawan roundabout, poured petrol on himself, and set himself on fire.
Delhi Special CP Madhup Tiwari told PTI Videos that Jitendra himself faces three cases in Baghpat. According to the note, Baghpat police are not investigating the cases properly and he is not getting justice.
Railway Bhawan is bang opposite the Parliament, which is not in session currently. Jitendra’s half-burnt backpack and some other belongings were also seized from the spot.
Investigation on
A Delhi Fire Service official told news agency PTI that they got a call regarding the incident around 3.35 pm, and a fire tender was pressed into service.
“He set himself on fire at the roundabout near Rail Bhawan. The local police and railway police, along with some people, immediately extinguished the fire and the person was sent to the hospital,” an official statement said.
A police officer told PTI Jitendra’s family members have been contacted and further investigations are on.
Tiwari told PTI Videos that Jitendra suffered 90 per cent burns and his condition is critical. He is receiving the best possible treatment at the hospital and they are trying to save his life, he added.
(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)