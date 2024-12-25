UP man sets himself ablaze near parliament over family dispute

A man in his mid twenties set himself on fire near the new Parliament building on Wednesday (December 25) afternoon.

Security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He reportedly suffered 90 per cent burns and his condition is critical.

Reason for drastic step

From a partially burnt two-page note found on him, the man has been identified as Jitendra Kumar (26), a resident of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh. Initial investigations have revealed that Jitendra took the extreme step because of a family dispute in Bagpat.

According to police, Jitendra’s family has a dispute with another family over which people from both sides went to jail. An upset Jitendra came to Delhi by train on Wednesday morning, went to the Railway Bhawan roundabout, poured petrol on himself, and set himself on fire.

Delhi Special CP Madhup Tiwari told PTI Videos that Jitendra himself faces three cases in Baghpat. According to the note, Baghpat police are not investigating the cases properly and he is not getting justice.

Railway Bhawan is bang opposite the Parliament, which is not in session currently. Jitendra’s half-burnt backpack and some other belongings were also seized from the spot.