Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati arrested in Agra

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who allegedly sexually harassed 17 women students at a private institute here, was apprehended from Agra early Sunday, Delhi Police said.

A Delhi Police team traced Saraswati (62) to Agra based on a tip-off, officials said.

Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati and parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours.

He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone. PTI

