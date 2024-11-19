Delhi pollution: Hospitals told to set up special teams for respiratory cases

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all its hospitals to constitute teams of specialists to tackle patients with respiratory ailments due to the severe air pollution, officials said.

The Delhi Health Department also asked the hospitals to monitor and report daily cases of respiratory ailments, including both outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) cases, and to promptly flag any unusual increase in the number of cases, it said.

The daily reports are to be shared with Dr. Govind Mawari, Senior Scientist at the Centre for Occupational & Environmental Health (COEH).

The advisory mandates that hospitals designate specialists to address respiratory diseases and ensure comprehensive care for affected patients. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)