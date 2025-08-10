    • The Federal
    Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Raksha Bandhan eve
    To cater to the festive rush for Raksha Bandhan, DMRC operated 92 additional trips on August 8 and 455 on August 9 | File photo

    Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Raksha Bandhan eve

    DMRC records 81.87 lakh passenger journeys on August 8, the eve of Raksha Bandhan, and runs extra trips to manage the festive rush

    10 Aug 2025 9:03 AM IST  (Updated:2025-08-10 03:33:04)

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recorded its highest-ever daily ridership on Friday (August 8), with 81.87 lakh passenger journeys across all corridors.

    The previous record was 78.67 lakh journeys on November 18, 2024. Other high ridership days include August 20, 2024, with 77.48 lakh journeys, and February 13, 2024, with 71.09 lakh journeys, news agency PTI reported.

    To cater to the festive rush for Raksha Bandhan, DMRC operated 92 additional trips on August 8 and 455 on August 9 to provide more carrying capacity, the corporation said.

    “These figures reflect the growing trust of commuters in the Metro’s reliability, punctuality and seamless connectivity across Delhi-NCR,” a DMRC official added.

    (With agency inputs)

