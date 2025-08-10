Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Raksha Bandhan eve

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recorded its highest-ever daily ridership on Friday (August 8), with 81.87 lakh passenger journeys across all corridors.

The previous record was 78.67 lakh journeys on November 18, 2024. Other high ridership days include August 20, 2024, with 77.48 lakh journeys, and February 13, 2024, with 71.09 lakh journeys, news agency PTI reported.

To cater to the festive rush for Raksha Bandhan, DMRC operated 92 additional trips on August 8 and 455 on August 9 to provide more carrying capacity, the corporation said.

“These figures reflect the growing trust of commuters in the Metro’s reliability, punctuality and seamless connectivity across Delhi-NCR,” a DMRC official added.

(With agency inputs)