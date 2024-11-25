SC asks CAQM to consider restarting physical classes in schools, colleges in Delhi-NCR

Pointing out that many students lacked infrastructure and mid-day meals at home for online classes, the Supreme Court on Monday (November 25) asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges in the national capital region and adjoining areas.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said a large number of students did not have air purifiers at home and therefore there may not be a difference between children at home and those attending schools.

Also read: Delhi pollution | Ensure police check entry of trucks at all 113 entry points: SC to Centre

GRAP-4 restrictions

The top court, however, refused to relax the anti-pollution GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR and said unless it was satisfied that there was consistent decrease in AQI levels, it cannot order curbs below GRAP-3 or GRAP-2.

Noting that several sections of society, especially labourers and daily wagers, were adversely affected due to GRAP-4, the bench directed the state governments, where construction has been banned, to use funds collected as labour cess for subsistence to them.

Also read: 50% of govt employees to work from home due to severe air pollution

GRAP-4 restrictions specifically relate to restricting entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into the national capital.

First implemented in 2017, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies)