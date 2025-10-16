SAU sexual assault: Hostel warden fired, assistant suspended amid stir

Amid students’ protests alleging a cover-up of a gang rape attempt on campus on October 12, the South Asian University (SAU) on Thursday (October 16) issued orders “relieving” the Warden of the Girls’ Hostel from her responsibilities of wardenship “with immediate effect”.

The Assistant (Girls’ Hostel) has also been suspended until the University’s internal Enquiry Committee submits its report.

Students have been demanding the suspension and consequent termination of both officials — Warden Rinkoo Devi Gupta and Assistant Anupma Arora — for alleged victim-blaming and “deliberately delaying” the filing of an FIR, along with “evidence tampering” and “insensitive conduct” towards the complainant.

Decision taken by probe panel

According to the office orders issued by the university administration on October 16, both decisions were taken based on the Enquiry Committee’s “discussions”. SAU set up a four-member Enquiry Committee on October 13, headed by Vice-President Sanjay Chaturvedi as chairperson, along with two professors and a section officer. The constitution of the committee itself has also been criticised by students for being headed by a top university official — a man — and having no student representatives.

“Consequent to the committee’s discussion, Dr Rinkoo Devi Gupta, Warden (Girls’ Hostel) stands relieved from her responsibilities of wardenship with immediate effect. In the meantime, Dr Kajori Bhatnagar, Assistant Warden, shall take over the charge of Warden and discharge the responsibilities associated with the post until further orders. This is issued with approval of the Competent Authority,” reads an office order by Bibhupada Tripathy, Deputy Registrar (SG) Admin.

Sacked warden to continue teaching

While Gupta has been relieved of her duties as warden, she will continue to teach as an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Life Sciences & Biotechnology (FLSB) at the university.

Another office order, also by Tripathy, says, “Consequent to the Committee’s discussion, Ms Anupma Arora, Assistant II (Girls Hostel) (Outsourced) is suspended till the submission of the Enquiry report. This is issued with approval of the Competent Authority.”

Gupta could not be reached for a comment, and Arora did not respond to calls or texts from The Federal.

Complainant’s allegations against duo

The complainant in her FIR had also made some damning allegations against both Gupta and Arora. “Anupma ma’am said, ‘You people have many boyfriends and you cannot call them from the balcony because I have very tight security… Anupma ma’am was called at night itself, but she said she’ll come in the morning’,” the complainant had said.

She alleged that when her friends said the police should be called and she should be taken to the hospital, Arora said, “Change her clothes and get her to take a shower. She’ll be fine.” She also alleged that Arora did not allow her to show her torn clothes or body parts, which were hurting, to her mother on a video call.

Lies, delayed FIR

Gupta, meanwhile, failed to inform the complainant’s guardian of a possible sexual assault attempt, instead stating in a WhatsApp message that she had “had a panic attack” and was “trying to hurt herself”.

While she wrote to the Registrar, seeking — and subsequently getting — approval for filing an FIR around 2 pm on October 13, DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan told the media that the PCR call the police received around 3 pm at the Maidan Garhi Police Station was “made by someone known to the girl”, further fuelling doubts about the administration’s delay in approaching the police.

Even with the suspension, students told The Federal the protest would continue “till the perpetrators are caught”. The complainant has accused a middle-aged man, a security guard and two young men of trying to assault her on October 12 on campus. Neither the police nor the university has been able to identify any of the accused so far.