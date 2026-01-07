Turkman Gate's midnight eviction drive revives Emergency fears | Ground Report

In May, Delhi’s Turkman Gate, which remains a stark souvenir of the Emergency Era, will witness the 50th anniversary of the infamous demolition drive and subsequent massacre of 1976. But the forgettable anniversary seemed to have arrived four months earlier, during the intervening night of Tuesday (January 6) and Wednesday (January 7), when the historic gate area of Old Delhi turned into a battleground during an anti-encroachment drive.

A team of civic officials and police that arrived on an order from the Delhi High Court in November last year to remove illegal encroachments near the local Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque faced strong resistance. In no time, rumours spread like wildfire that the mosque would be demolished and triggered mob started pelting stones at the policemen who were positioned on the spot, leaving at least five of them injured.

Also read: Turkman Gate in Delhi remains tense as police probe violence during demolition drive

Currently, the entire area has been turned into a fortified zone with paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel patrolling every nook and corner.

2026 Turkman Gate riots: A timeline Between October and December 2025, a survey of illegal encroachments near the mosque was conducted

The survey found a marriage hall and a dispensary to be illegal

Following the survey, the Delhi High Court ordered the removal of the encroachments within three months.

On January 6, the mosque committee filed an appeal against the order in the HC

On January 6, while hearing the appeal, the Delhi High Court issued notices to the Ministry of Urban Development and the MCD.

During the hearing, the HC did not stay the order to remove the encroachments

Amid the violence and tension, some local people claimed that an appeal had been filed against the Delhi High Court’s order on removing encroachments and a hearing on the matter was scheduled for February 22. Yet, an action was initiated in the middle of the night. “Why?” they asked.

Bulldozer's action at 2 am irks locals

The matter is focused on illegal constructions near the Faiz-e-Illahi Mosque, located near the Ramlila Maidan. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a dispensary and marriage hall near the mosque were built on the land belonging to the horticulture department. When the issue reached the high court, it gave an order to demolish the structures.

Also read: Yelahanka razing: Relocation row deepens as Kerala politics enters the frame

The police held meetings with local peace committees and community leaders to take them into confidence before the action began, explaining to them that only the illegal structures would be removed, while the mosque would not be touched.

Delhi Police personnel with five men who were arrested on charges of spreading rumours and engaging in violence during an anti-encroachment drive near the old city's Turkman Gate area early on January 7, 2026.

But when bulldozers started rumbling at 2 am, shattering the silence of a cold night, the situation became tense. It was also alleged that some mischievous elements shared misleading videos on social media to fuel rumours that the mosque was being demolished. Soon, hundreds of people gathered at Turkman Gate, braving the cold, and began hurling stones at the police force in resentment.

Police response

In response to the public’s aggressive mood, Delhi Police personnel implemented strict measures to disperse the crowd. They first resorted to lathi-charge, and finding the situation not getting any better, fired several tear-gas shells. Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range, Delhi Police, told The Federal that five policemen were injured in the clashes and five people were arrested for allegedly spreading rumours and engaging in violence. He also named them as Kashif, Mohammad Kaif, Mohammad Arib, Adnan, and Sameer.

The police were using drone cameras, body-worn cameras and CCTV footage to identify more miscreants. The investigation was handed over to the district special staff, keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter.

‘Action taken while appeal was pending’

Sheikh Farooqui, a resident of the area, was among those who were unhappy that the administration initiated the action despite the appeal being pending.

Also read: Temple or mosque, all religious structures encroaching on public property must go: SC

“We had appealed against the high court's order, which was scheduled to be heard in February, but the MCD and the police chose the middle of the night for the action,” he told The Federal.

Besides, people were also worried about their safety. Mohammad Adil is one of them. Both his nephews, who were returning from a wedding, have gone missing since the police action. The family said that if they had been taken into custody, the police should at least share the information.

Also read: Gujarat clears Somnath temple of encroachment, demolishes 21 houses, 150 huts

Mohammad Hanif, who runs a hotel in the area, said, “We were aware that action was due, but the way it was carried out in the darkness of the night, it has only made shocked people and made them suspicious. Whether the rioters were from outside or from here is a matter of investigation, but the local people are the biggest sufferers."

Area wears deserted look

Currently, Section 189 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC) is in force in the area. Markets are completely closed, and the streets are deserted. Police are only allowing movement for those carrying essential goods. They said the security cordon will not be reduced until complete normalcy returns.

(The story was first published in The Federal Desh)