YouTuber Mridul Tiwari summoned after 2 injured in Noida Lamborghini car crash

In yet another accident involving a luxury car, two workers were injured after a high-end Lamborghini, owned by a famous YouTuber, rammed into them on a footpath near an under-construction site in Noida's Sector 94 on Sunday (March 31) evening.

A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows stunned onlookers rushing to the car as a man confronts the driver, asking, “Do you know how many people have died here?”

The driver, identified as Deepak Kumar, a car dealer, responds casually, “Koi mar gaya hai idhar?” (Did someone die here?), sparking public outrage on social media.

Driver in custody

The accident occurred near an under-construction complex when the Lamborghini lost control, mounted the footpath, and crashed into a tree. Locals, alarmed by the loud crash, rushed to the scene and began recording videos.

The labourers, both from Chhattisgarh, sustained fractures but are out of danger, police sources say.

During interrogation, Deepak admitted he was taking the car for a test drive and was not its owner. Eyewitnesses claim the vehicle was speeding, while Deepak claimed he “pressed the accelerator gently.”

Lamborghini owned by YouTuber

Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla revealed that the Lamborghini is owned by 24-year-old Mridul Tiwari, a Noida-based content creator who runs the YouTube channel The MriDul, which has over 18 million subscribers.

The car was reportedly up for sale, and Deepak had visited Noida to test drive and inspect the luxury car, registered in Puducherry. Police have now summoned Tiwari to investigate who authorised the car's use at the time of the incident.

Who is Mridul Tiwari?

According to media reports, Mridul, born in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, started his YouTube journey in 2018. Known for light-hearted comedy videos, his popularity soared rapidly, turning him into one of India’s top digital influencers.

With over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, he also gained attention in 2023 for purchasing a Lamborghini Huracan—hailed by fans as Greater Noida’s first Lamborghini.

His last YouTube video alone racked up over 6 million views. The police probe continues as questions mount over accountability and road safety.