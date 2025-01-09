Delhi: Rahul Gandhi visits Keventers store, makes cold coffee

"How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi discussed with the "young founders" of 100-year-old Keventers at one of its stores in Delhi where he also made cold coffee for a few customers.

On Thursday (January 9), he shared on X a video of this conversation during his recent visit to the store at Patel Nagar area.

"How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market? The young founders of Keventers shared some valuable insights with me recently," Rahul wrote.

"Play-fair businesses like Keventers have driven our economic growth for generations. We must do more to support them," he also said.