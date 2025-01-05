How are Congress, BJP different? Rahul explains to IIT-Madras students

How are the Congress and the BJP different in terms of operation? The question was put to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by IIT Madras students sometime back.

According to the senior Congress leader, the Congress and the UPA in general believe that resources should be distributed more fairly, and growth should be wider and inclusive.

The BJP, on the other hand, is more aggressive on growth, he said. “They believe in what in economic terms is ‘triple-down’. On the social front, we feel that the more harmonious society is, the less people are fighting, the better it is for the country,” he explained.

“On the international relations front, there are probably some differences with regard to the way we relate to other countries but it will be similar,” he added.

Also read: Rahul is right; caste reform is only viable path for Congress' future

Govts must spend more on education

During the conversation, Rahul talked about a host of issues, including the changes he would want to initiate to improve the education system.

Quality education cannot be achieved through privatisation and financial incentives, he said, underlining the importance of governments spending more on education and strengthening public institutions.

“I believe it is one of the foremost responsibilities of any government to guarantee quality education to its people. This cannot be achieved through privatisation and financial incentives. We need to spend a lot more money on education and strengthening government institutions,” he wrote in a post on X, while sharing an edited video of his conversation with the students.

Paths beyond traditional careers

On his WhatsApp channel, he said they discussed “redefining success and reimagining education in India”.

“Our conversation centred on empowering students to explore paths beyond traditional careers, encouraging them to embrace innovation and pursue their passions. By prioritising fairness, fostering research, nurturing creativity, and driving production, we can position India as a true global leader. Their insightful perspectives made this dialogue deeply inspiring and hopeful for the future,” he said.

On how to promote higher education, he said a country needs to guarantee quality education to its people. “I don’t think that the best way to guarantee quality education to our people is to privatise everything. Frankly, when you bring some sort of financial incentive into the game, you don’t actually give quality education,” he asserted.

Also read: ‘Manusmriti’ and Savarkar question: Where Rahul scored in Constitution debate

“I have said this many a time that the best institutions in our country are government institutions, yours being one of them. I argue for much more money being spent in education by governments,” he told the IIT Madras students.

Lack of freedom to think and act

Rahul said he has “serious problems” with the way the country’s education system is set up. “I don’t think our education system allows the imagination of our children to thrive. You might not agree with me. I think it is a very restrictive, top-down system... It is very narrow,” he said.

He added that during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he talked to thousands of children and asked them what they wanted to become. They said they wanted to become a lawyer, doctor, engineer or an army soldier, he told the students.

“It can’t be that there are only five things to do in this country. But that’s what our system is pushing,” he said, noting that the country’s education system measures success only if one becomes an engineer or a doctor, or join the IAS/IPS or get into the forces, “which is just one percent or two percent of our population and 90 percent of our population is never going to do this”.

He said the system should allow kids to do what they want and allow them to experience and do multiple things. “Our education system disregards many things; it undervalues many professions and overvalues these four or five professions. So those are the types of things that I would like to change,” he said.

Also read: IIT-Madras introduces 'fine arts and culture excellence' quota in UG admissions

Rahul’s push for physical production

Noting that the country’s education system is a very hierarchical structure, he said its traditional system focusses on introspection, looking inside, and self-observation. Rahul favoured pushing children for innovation, saying it can only come if they actually start production and their skill is respected and investment is made in it.

“One of the things that I want to push is moving more into the physical production space. To me, real innovation comes from that space. Put as much money you want in R&D, if you are not actually producing the thing, it will just be a budget,” he said.

On the international front, he said, the single most important thing going forward is how India balances China and America.

“In a situation, where the two superpowers are going head-to-head, we have a balancing equation, a balancing ability.... So, India is in a space where it can get quite a lot more than its power would give it. So, if India intelligently navigates through this thing, without getting stuck or without making a major mistake, then we might benefit from it,” Rahul said.

(With agency inputs)