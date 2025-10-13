Water crisis threatens shutdown of three South Delhi malls; Diwali sales to be hit

Three of South Delhi’s most prominent and high-profile shopping destinations, DLF Promenade, DLF Emporio, and Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, are grappling with an extraordinary crisis that threatens to bring their operations to a standstill.

Delhi malls to shut down

For the first time, the national capital’s glittering retail hubs, frequented by celebrities, foreign tourists, and luxury shoppers, are facing an acute water shortage, forcing managements to consider temporary shutdowns.

According to officials, water supply from the Delhi Jal Board has been disrupted for several days, leaving storage tanks nearly dry. The situation has worsened to the point where around 70 per cent of toilets have been shut, and restaurants are struggling to maintain even basic hygiene standards.

From washing dishes to serving drinking water, many food outlets have been forced to curtail or suspend services.

"We don’t even have enough water for cleaning or sanitation. Under these conditions, it’s becoming impossible to serve customers properly," a restaurant operator inside one of the malls told India Today.

Water crisis hits Diwali sale

Mall authorities have warned that if the water supply is not restored within the next two to three days, they may have no choice but to close operations temporarily, a move that could result in massive financial losses and impact thousands of jobs.

The Delhi Jal Board is yet to clarify when normal supply will resume. Insiders caution that the crisis could worsen if immediate measures are not implemented.

What makes the situation particularly alarming is its timing, the crisis has erupted just weeks before Diwali, the busiest shopping period of the year, when malls typically witness peak footfall and record sales.

For traders and retailers, the shortage has struck at the worst possible time. "We were gearing up for the festive rush, but now we’re struggling to manage even the basics," a store manager told India Today.