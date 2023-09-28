Pro-Khalistani graffiti on Delhi flyover, police file case
Police conducted extensive searches after seeing the graffiti on Yudhister Setu flyover in Kashmere Gate area, senior officer Manoj Kumar Meena said
Delhi Police on Thursday (September 28) said they had filed a case after pro-Khalistani graffiti was found scrawled on a flyover in Delhi.
The police conducted extensive searches after seeing the graffiti on Yudhister Setu flyover in Kashmere Gate area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Meena said.
A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act.
In August, pro-Khalistan messages were found on walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations. Two persons from Punjab were taken into custody over the defacement.
(With agency inputs)
