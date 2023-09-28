Pro-Khalistani graffiti on Delhi flyover, police file case

Delhi Police on Thursday (September 28) said they had filed a case after pro-Khalistani graffiti was found scrawled on a flyover in Delhi.



The police conducted extensive searches after seeing the graffiti on Yudhister Setu flyover in Kashmere Gate area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Meena said.



A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act.



In August, pro-Khalistan messages were found on walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations. Two persons from Punjab were taken into custody over the defacement.



(With agency inputs)

