Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on Delhi metro station pillar, FIR registered
Local police inspected the spot and found "Delhi Banega Khalistan" written on the pillar with black paint.
Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on one of the pillars of Punjabi Bagh metro station in west Delhi on Thursday (March 28).
Police received a call around 9:30 am about the graffiti on the pillar of Punjabi Bagh metro station, a police officer said.
An FIR has been registered, the officer said.
