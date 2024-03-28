The Federal
Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on Delhi metro station pillar, FIR registered
Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on one of the pillars of Punjabi Bagh metro station in west Delhi on Thursday (March 28).

Police received a call around 9:30 am about the graffiti on the pillar of Punjabi Bagh metro station, a police officer said.

Local police inspected the spot and found "Delhi Banega Khalistan" written on the pillar with black paint.

An FIR has been registered, the officer said.

