BJP accuses AAP of destroying 24 temples in Delhi after Atishi mocks saffron party's 'dual face'

As the Delhi election draws near, key rivals BJP and AAP are trying hard to outshine the other as the protector of the Hindu faith.

Two days ago, Delhi chief minister Atishi accused the BJP of demolishing several temples in the national capital and slamming them for pretending to protect HInduism. The BJP has now hit back in the 'who's the better Hindu' game, accusing the AAP of issuing fatwas to destroy 24 temples in Delhi between 2016 and 2023.

24 temples destroyed

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday (January 3) cited documents to prove his claims. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has been ruling Delhi for over 10 years.

Claiming that “there is no party more deceitful in this country than the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Poonawalla questioned the history of those who accused others.

“From 2016 to 2023, documents with signatures show how the AAP chief minister and ministers issued fatwas to demolish nearly 24 structures," he said.

Furthermore, he alleged that former home minister Satyendra Jain had signed orders to demolish eight temples in 2016 but intervened to save two unidentified mosques.

Satyendra Jain, who was the home minister at the time, signed off on the demolition of eight temples, alleged Poonawalla.

Anti-Hindu party

“The interesting thing is that Satyendra Jain intervened to save two unidentified mosques that had no historical background, but he never spoke out about the temples," he said, accusing the AAP of being the biggest anti-Hindu party in India

Today, the biggest anti-Hindu party is the Aam Aadmi Party. They and their alliance partners, DMK, TMC, Left and Congress, always speak against Sanatan Dharma, however, AAP says nothing in response. And now they claim they will give compensation to the priests," he said.

BJP's 'dual face'

Meanwhile, in a press conference on January 1, Atishi had mocked the "dual face" of the BJP since they had ordered the demolition several temples in the national capital.

She claimed that during a meeting of the Religious Committee on November 22, it was decided to demolish several temples located in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur, and Sultanpuri, as well as a Buddhist temple in Sundar Nagari..

“On the one hand, they pretend to protect Hinduism, while on the other, they secretly instruct their appointed officers and LG to demolish temples," Atishi had mocked.