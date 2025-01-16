Delhi Assembly polls: No Sisodia, yet Patparganj braces for intense battle

As the Delhi Assembly election draws closer, parties are intensifying efforts to sway public opinion in their favour. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has enjoyed power in Delhi for the last three terms, is optimistic that its governance model will once again win the people's mandate. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are working hard to derail AAP’s ambitions.

Let’s delve into the high-profile Patparganj seat.

Sisodia to contest from Jangpura

Patparganj has always been in the media spotlight and public eye, as AAP's senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, has won this seat for three consecutive terms. This time, however, he has moved to contest from Jungpura, leaving Patparganj open. Representing AAP this time is Awadh Ojha, a coaching centre owner who recently joined the party. Congress has fielded its former MLA Anil Chaudhary, while BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.

Even though Sisodia is not contesting Patparganj this time, the battle between the three major parties is expected to be intense. Patparganj is a mixed-population constituency, comprising group housing societies, DDA flats, urban villages, colonies, and slums. This diversity means no single community dominates the voter base.

Political dynamics

The BJP won this seat for the first and only time in 1993, when the Delhi Assembly was formed. This year, the party will aim to reclaim it. For a decade after that, Congress held the seat, which was initially reserved. Congress’s Amrish Gautam and later Anil Chaudhary served as MLAs. Since the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party, Patparganj has been under its control. Manish Sisodia won here in 2015 with a margin of 28,000 votes but barely managed to retain it in the last election with just a 3,000-vote lead.

Caste dynamics

Due to its urban nature and mixed demographics, no single factor determines the winner here. Additionally, there are no significant caste-based dynamics. The constituency has approximately 15% Purvanchali and an equal percentage of Uttarakhandi voters. Gujjar voters constitute 8-10%, and Dalit voters are roughly the same. OBC voters make up over 20%, while Brahmins represent 10-12%, and Muslims account for 5-6%.

Election issues

Water scarcity is a significant issue in Patparganj, affecting slums, unauthorised colonies, DDA flats, and apartments alike. In unauthorised colonies, sanitation and sewerage problems are prominent. Despite being a high-profile area, the lack of a large government hospital remains a pressing concern. Waterlogging, poor road conditions, and traffic congestion also figure among the key challenges facing the constituency.