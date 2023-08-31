One held in connection with pro-Khalistan messages on Delhi Metro walls

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended a person in connection with writing pro-Khalistan messages on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations ahead of the G20 Summit, officials said on Thursday.

Interrogation of the person is underway, a senior police officer said. Pro-Khalistan messages — "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad" — were found on the walls of Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stadiums. A wall of a government school in Nangloi was also found defaced.

A purported video was released by the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which showed the defaced walls of the metro stations.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, spokesperson for the SFJ, had said in the video, "G20 nations, when you will be meeting in Delhi on September 10, we will be organising a Khalistan referendum in Canada." On January 19, ahead of the Republic Day, "anti-national" and "Khalistan-related” graffiti appeared on walls in some areas of west Delhi, including Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and Peeragarhi, police said. PTI NIT NIT NSD NSD

