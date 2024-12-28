Mahila Samman Yojana: Kejriwal slams LG probe, says BJP fears defeat

The BJP is trying to stop the Mahila Samman Yojana fearing a defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday (December 28).

Under the scheme, the AAP government has promised to give eligible women Rs 2,100 per month.

Kejriwal also claimed at the press conference that the lieutenant governor’s inquiry order into the collection of details of women through their registration under the scheme was “fake”, saying the monetary promise was a poll announcement.

“What is there to investigate?”

“We announced Rs 2,100 per month to all eligible women in Delhi under Mahila Samman Yojana and free treatment of the senior citizen under Sanjeevani Yojana after forming the government in Delhi. What are they going to inquire?” Kejriwal said.

He said a “sham” investigation was ordered at the behest of the BJP.

“What is there to investigate? We are not collecting any money. We are only asking people who wish to benefit from these schemes after the elections to come and register. In the name of this investigation, they want to shut down these schemes that haven’t even started yet,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

“It was an electoral promise that we would implement after winning the election, but they want to stop it already,” he added.

“BJP lost sleep over scheme’s popularity”

Kejriwal said the two schemes were so beneficial and pro-people that as soon as the AAP started the registration process, long queues formed everywhere.

“The BJP was panicked and lost sleep over it. They sent their goons to the camps where registrations were happening and tried to dismantle the camps. They also sent police, who also tried to dismantle them,” he charged.

The AAP national convener alleged that in case the BJP came to power, it would stop schemes such as Mahila Samman Yojna, Sanjeevani Yojna, free electricity, and bus rides for women.

“I want to tell the people of Delhi, if by mistake you vote for the BJP, you will have to leave Delhi. The city will become unliveable for you,” he said.

“India never seen such a dark age”

He also alleged that the BJP leaders were openly distributing money to buy votes.

“India has perhaps never seen such a dark age as what the BJP has brought upon us today. They are openly distributing cash, telling people to vote for them in return, and there’s no investigation into that,” he said, referring to the instance where BJP leader Parvesh Verma gave Rs 1,100 each to several women in the New Delhi constituency.

He also alleged that the BJP was colluding with Congress to defeat the AAP in the February election.

“The BJP is so desperate that it is begging Congress to save it. It didn’t even dare to complain to the LG against Mahila Samman Yojana and it had Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit do it instead,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the LG office shared a letter announcing an inquiry against private persons allegedly gathering personal details of women in the name of Mahila Samman Yojana.

The LG has directed the chief secretary of the Delhi government that he may bring the matter to the knowledge of the Election Commission of India through the chief electoral office given that the alleged canvassing was happening ahead of the election.

(With agency inputs)