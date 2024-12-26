Delhi polls | Congress colluding with BJP, will seek its ouster from INDIA: AAP

Right ahead of the crucial Dehi election, Opposition unity is under threat with the AAP launching a scathing attack on the Congress and threatening to seek its ouster from the INDIA bloc by consulting with other alliance partners.

The AAP on Thursday (December 26) accused the Congress of colluding with the BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls to harm the prospects of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

“Congress actions damaging INDIA unity”

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged at a press conference that the actions of the Congress are damaging the unity of the INDIA bloc.

“We did not say a single word against the Congress during the Haryana election. Yet the Congress seems to be reading out from the BJP’s script. Its candidate list looks as if it was finalised at the BJP office,” Singh said.

Ajay Maken’s offensive comment

He accused Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit of targeting the AAP, instead of focusing on the BJP.

“Ajay Maken has crossed all limits by calling Arvind Kejriwal anti-national. Despite campaigning for the Congress in past elections, Kejriwal now faces an FIR, while the Congress had never filed a single FIR against any BJP leader,” Singh said.

“Congress undermining AAP”

Atishi echoed him, claiming that the Congress is actively undermining the AAP.

“It is evident that Congress candidates like Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri are receiving support from the BJP. This collusion raises questions about the Congress’s commitment to the INDIA bloc,” she said.

AAP’s ultimatum

The AAP demanded disciplinary action against Maken and other Congress leaders within 24 hours and said if no step is taken, it will push for the grand old party’s expulsion from the INDIA bloc.

“We will ask the other parties in the alliance to remove the Congress,” Singh said.

The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February.

(With agency inputs)