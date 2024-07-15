Kejriwal's '8.5 kg weight loss': Tihar Jail claims AAP 'misleading' public

The Tihar Jail in the national capital has accepted that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost 2 kg of weight but not 8.5 kg as stated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

PTI quoted unidentified jail sources as also saying that a medical board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was regularly monitoring Kejriwal’s health.

The AAP on Sunday (July 14) alleged that the BJP was conspiring to harm Kejriwal by keeping him in jail and that he was not getting the necessary medical attention as a diabetic.

Atishi expresses fear

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi had voiced concern over Kejriwal's "unexplained weight loss of 8.5 kg" since his arrest and claimed that his sugar level had dropped below 50 mg/dL more than five times.

According to Kejriwal's health report, Kejriwal weighed 65 kg when he first came to prison on April 1 and 66 kg between April 8 and 29.

When he returned to prison on June 2 after a 21-day bail, his weight was 63.5 kg. On July 14, he weighed 61.5 kg. “So, effectively, he lost 2 kg," an official source said.

‘Kejriwal could go into coma’

The jail administration has written to the Delhi government's Home Department regarding the allegations levelled by AAP leaders saying the narrative "confuses and misleads the public".

But AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said the Tihar authorities had finally accepted that Kejriwal has lost weight.

He claimed the AAP founder leader could go into coma or suffer a brain stroke if his sugar levels drop while he is asleep.

Tihar Jail claim

PTI quoted the sources as saying that Kejriwal was being provided home-cooked food but that he has been regularly returning portions of it since June 3.

A medical board of AIIMS has been constantly monitoring the chief minister and his wife Sunita Kejriwal remains in touch with the board, the sources said.

"The blood pressure and sugar levels and weight of the accused is regularly being monitored and he is provided adequate treatment for all his ailments and is regularly having home-cooked food thrice a day," it said.

The arrest, bail

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy 2021-22.

He was given interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in the money laundering case but he remains in jail in connection with a CBI case.