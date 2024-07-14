Arvind Kejriwal's health condition 'worrying'; 'God will not forgive BJP': AAP





Even as Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, the AAP chief continues to be in jail since he is in judicial custody in a separate case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same matter.

On Sunday (July 14), the Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference in the capital to allege the Delhi Chief Minister's health is a "worrying situation".

There was an "acute" danger to Kejriwal's health in judicial custody, alleged Delhi cabinet minister Atishi at the press conference. Kejriwal's blood sugar levels were dropping dangerously low, she pointed out.

Kejriwal suffers from severe diabetes.

No proper medical attention

"The BJP has conspired to put Kejriwal in jail in a fake case. There is an acute danger to his health. His weight has declined by 8.5 kgs and his sugar levels have fallen below 50 five times in sleep. This is a worrying situation especially for a diabetic," she told the media.

"If Kejriwal suffers a stroke, if there is brain damage and permanent damage, who will be responsible," she said, claiming the AAP chief is unable to get proper medical attention as he is in jail.

When the minister was asked whether they would approach court over the matter, she said they are consulting their lawyers and doctors over the issue.

"The BJP should know that if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the country but God will also not forgive them," Atishi said.

