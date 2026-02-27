Kejriwal calls excise case ‘biggest political conspiracy’ after Delhi court discharge

An emotional Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (February 27) described the corruption case against him as the “biggest political conspiracy” in the history of independent India, after a court in New Delhi discharged him in the politically sensational Delhi liquor policy case.



Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Kejriwal broke down. The AAP convener was present in court when the order was pronounced. Accompanied by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, he said, “The court has proved that Kejriwal, Sisodia and AAP are ‘kattar imaandar’ (staunchly honest).”

Alleges Modi-Shah conspiracy

Kejriwal alleged that the "conspiracy" of the excise case was hatched to finish off AAP at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I always used to say that the god is with us. Modiji and Amit Shahji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy of Independent India. The five tallest leaders of AAP were sent to jail for finishing off the party," the former Delhi Chief Minister alleged.

First time a sitting chief minister was "dragged out of his home and put in jail," Kejriwal said and reminded people of his and Sisodia's incarceration. The entire case was fake, asserted Kejriwal, who was arrested in the alleged liquor scam case in March 2024 by the Enforcement Directorate.

“Mudslinging was resorted to against us. There were round-the-clock TV debates, and news flashes repeatedly claimed that Kejriwal was corrupt,” he said, breaking down.

Court relief sparks celebrations

The AAP supremo said he wanted to tell the prime minister not to tamper with the country or the Constitution in the pursuit of power. “If you seek power, do good work. There are many pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, crumbling roads and pollution. You should address these problems to earn the people’s mandate,” he said.

The AAP chief was greeted by his family at his residence on Feroz Shah Road. Party members and supporters danced to drum beats and distributed sweets.

Sunita Kejriwal, his wife, thanked the court and the judge for "bravery." "Arvind Kejriwal led his entire life with honesty and for the progress of the country. But these people, in their greed for power, levelled fake charges, jailed his aides... But I had faith in God," she told PTI Videos.

AAP leaders hail verdict

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also hailed the court's discharge of Kejriwal and Sisodia in the excise policy case, saying truth always triumphs.



In a post on X, Mann said, "Truth always triumphs. 'AAP' supremo Arvind Kejriwal ji and Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ji have been acquitted by the Hon'ble Delhi Court in the liquor scam case. This decision of the Hon'ble Court has brought the truth to light. With time, the truth in all other cases will also be revealed.”

Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora also welcomed the Delhi court verdict and accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies to malign AAP.



(With agency inputs)