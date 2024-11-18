Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after quitting AAP, Delhi cabinet

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday (November 18), a day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra, Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and national media head Anil Baluni among others.

Khattar described Gahlot's joining as a "turning point" in the politics of the national capital. Sachdeva said Gahlot, a two-term MLA and an advocate, is a leader known for his good work.



‘Not switched to BJP under pressure’

In his first comments after switching loyalty, Gahlot said, “This is not an easy step for me... I was a part of the AAP since the time of Anna Hazare (the anti-corruption activist whose popular movement birthed the AAP) and have worked for Delhi throughout... as MLA and minister.”

“Some may think this is an overnight decision... or due to pressure. But I want to tell them I haven't ever taken any decision due to pressure,” Gahlot told reporters, firmly rejecting speculation the move was the result of “pressure” from federal investigative agencies

“There is a narrative I did this due to CBI, ED pressure. I want to tell them (his critics) ... since 2015, as AAP member. As MLA, and as minister - I have never done anything due to pressure.”

BJP hopes to get boost ahead of polls

The BJP is hopeful that Gahlot's induction into the party will boost its prospects in the upcoming assembly polls as it looks to wrest power from the AAP.





Gahlot's switch comes less than three months before an Assembly election widely expected to be a head-to-head between his former and current political masters.

Gahlot was widely seen as one of Kejriwal's closest aides, particularly when the ex-Chief Minister was in Delhi's Tihar Jail in the alleged liquor policy scam.



Flagged ‘embarrassing rows’ before quitting

Gahlot quit the AAP on Sunday, alleging "political ambitions" have overtaken the party's commitment towards people.

"Instead of fighting for people's rights, we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda," the 50-year-old said in his resignation letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Gahlot, a prominent face of the AAP, also took a jab at Kejriwal as he flagged some "awkward" and "embarrassing" controversies like 'sheeshmahal', saying it makes everyone doubt if "we still believe in being the 'Aam Aadmi'".

The AAP had claimed that Gahlot's decision was influenced by cases being probed against him by central agencies.



(With agency inputs)