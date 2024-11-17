Flag hoisting, Cabinet reshuffle: Gahlot’s rift with AAP was growing for long

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot’s resignation came as a big setback for the party ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections but the writing had possibly been on the wall for a while now.

While the transport minister said his decision was on account of “embarrassing and awkward” controversies facing the party, rumours are already rife that he is set to join the BJP. The AAP has claimed that Gahlot, faced with several ED and CBI cases, had no option but to quit the party.

However, a series of incidents in the recent past pointed at Gehlot’s growing distance with the AAP and proximity with the BJP.

Flag hoisting and closeness with L-G

First, the Najafgarh MLA raised eyebrows when Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena chose him to hoist the national flag during Delhi’s Independence Day celebrations in the absence of then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was then in jail in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The L-G preferred Gahlot to Atishi, who was recommended by Kejriwal himself. While Saxena’s office claimed that Gahlot was the appropriate choice as the Delhi Home Minister, Atishi, Kejriwal, and the AAP raised fierce objections to this highhandedness. However, Gahlot meekly complied with the L-G’s directive, which was possibly the first rift in his relationship with the party.

His cordial relationship with the L-G was also quite conspicuous, especially in view of the latter’s strained ties with the AAP government. Gahlot regularly attended meetings with L-G Saxena, even when Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh were in jail. Saxena also attended several events of the Transport Department along with Gahlot.

BJP’s softer stance

The BJP’s softer stance on Gahlot has also been noticeable. Gahlot faces a CBI probe into the alleged 2020 Delhi Transport Corporation bus procurement scandal and also in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Even though he drafted the policy alongside Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both of whom were arrested, he has remained out of jail and only questioned on occasion.

Even when Kejriwal was arrested in March, there was speculation within the AAP that Gahlot would join the BJP. However, he did not. After Sisodia and Kejriwal were released on bail, he became visibly active and was seen attending all party meetings and protests. He even welcomed the two top leaders as they came out of Tihar jail.

Portfolio shuffle and Atishi’s rapid rise

But dissatisfaction was brewing underneath. And it had a lot to do with Atishi’s rapid rise within the party.

Gahlot, who held the Home, Administrative Reforms, IT, and Women and Child Development portfolios in the Delhi Cabinet, also oversaw the Law department until last December. The department was then handed over to Atishi, the current chief minister.

Before that, when former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested last year, the crucial portfolios of Finance, PWD, Revenue, and Power fell vacant. Initially, Gahlot got Finance and also presented a Budget. But the AAP selected Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj as new ministers to replace Sisodia and Jain, and all of Sisodia’s portfolios went to Atishi, including Finance.

With Atishi, a first-time MLA, being entrusted with the responsibility of important portfolios, Gahlot, the more experienced and senior minister in the Delhi Cabinet, felt he was being sidelined. Yet, he pledged allegiance to Kejriwal, promising to work for the betterment of “Kejriwal’s Ram Rajya”.

However, Kejriwal’s resignation as the chief minister and Atishi taking over as in the position possibly dealt the final blow.

Rumours say Gahlot will contest next year’s Assembly elections from Najafgarh, but on a BJP ticket. His influence among Jat voters may cost the AAP dear.