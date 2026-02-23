JNU's late night protest turns violent; JNUSU, ABVP accuse each other of attacks

Tensions escalated on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus after Left-backed groups and ABVP trade allegations of stone-pelting and provocation after clashes erupt over the 'Samta Juloos' demonstration in the early hours of Monday (February 23).

According to students, the alleged incident took place at around 1.30 am on Monday, where several students got injured in an alleged stone pelting after a scuffle broke out among students.

The clash

According to the statement, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for a "Samta Juloos" towards the East Gate, demanding the resignation of vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the revocation of a rustication order. Protesters alleged the administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members to confront them.

However, ABVP rejected the allegations and accused Left-backed organisations of provoking clashes and spreading misinformation about the incident.

Rival groups trade violence

Left-backed groups, including All India Students' Association (AISA), claimed ABVP activists pelted stones at the JNUSU encampment and attacked "unarmed students," leaving several injured.

According to the purported videos shared by several students caught in the standoff, there were scenes of confusion and fear in the campus as rival groups traded violence near the protest site.

University authorities did not respond to queries immediately, said PTI. According to students, the situation on the campus remained tense.

