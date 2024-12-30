'Insult to President': Delhi LG says 'hurt' by Kejriwal calling Atishi 'temporary CM'

Extending season’s greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has taken the opportunity to hit out at her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal for calling her a “temporary chief minister”.

In the letter addressed to Atishi, the LG said, “There is no such post in the Constitution and it is a reprehensible neglect to the concept of democracy in the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I found this very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the President of India and to me as her representative.”



Also read: Delhi polls | AAP will give temple, gurdwara priests Rs 18,000 a month: Kejriwal

Showers praise

“Everyone knows in what circumstances you were appointed,” he wrote. He emphasised the importance of maintaining a respectful level of public discourse, particularly regarding the role of the chief minister. “As a Lieutenant Governor, I am concerned about this level of public discourse and at the same time, I am hurt by the conversation of presenting the full-time chief minister of my government as a temporary chief minister...”





In a letter to Delhi CM Atishi, LG VK Saxena expressed objection to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal calling Atishi a temporary Chief Minister



"...I found this very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the… pic.twitter.com/8Gf5gmlso7 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024

Subsequently, listing multiple areas, where the LG alleged the government has failed, he said while Kejriwal has admitted to his government's shortcomings, Atishi, as the current chief minister, will bear the blame even though no one can do much in the time left in her tenure. The Assembly elections are due in Delhi in February next year.

The LG opened his letter to the chief minister with much praise, commending her efficiency and initiative. “This is the first time in my two-and-a-half-year tenure that I am seeing a chief minister discharge the duties of a chief minister. Your predecessor did not handle a single government department and never signed a file. In contrast, you are handling many departments and trying to tackle many governance issues,” he wrote.



Also read: Mahila Samman Yojana: Kejriwal slams LG probe, says BJP fears defeat

Not the first time

The LG had praised Atishi earlier too, calling her “a thousand times better” than her predecessor, with whom Saxena has had several run-ins – on legal, administrative, and governance issues – over the past months.

Interestingly, Saxena had refused to allow Atishi to hoist the national flag on the Independence Day. She was the choice of Kejriwal, then chief minister who was in jail in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

Saxena had over-ridden Kejriwal's choice and had nominated then Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gehlot to hoist the flag during the official government function.