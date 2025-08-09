Heavy rain lashes Delhi, causes waterlogging in many parts of city

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed the national capital Saturday morning, affecting traffic in several parts of the city due to waterlogging in several places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for most parts of Delhi-NCR.

Waterlogging at Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, Kidwai Nagar, among others, slowed down traffic in the area.

The downpour began late night around 11 pm on Friday and has continued till Saturday morning.

The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms for parts of North, West, South, South East, and Central Delhi districts for the day. PTI

