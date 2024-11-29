Delhi: Police probe mystery explosion in Prashant Vihar that injured one person

An investigation is underway into an explosion that happened on November 28 near a cinema hall in Prashant Vihar area in Delhi that injured just one person but led to widespread panic.

The Thursday low-intensity blast occurred nearly 40 days after a strong explosion ripped apart a wall at a CRPF school in the same area.

A FIR has been registered at the Prashant Vihar police station, a Delhi Police officer said.

Investigations on

The case has been registered against unknown people and efforts are on to arrest the accused who dumped or planted the explosive material at the site.

The Special Cell, Crime Branch and the local police have scanned the footage from the CCTV cameras of the area. Several people who were in the vicinity when the blast took place have been quizzed.

According to PTI, the investigations are also probing the possibility of an accidental explosion.

White powder recovered

The man who was suffered minor injuries in the explosion was Chetan Kushwaha, an autorickshaw driver.

Police on Thursday said white powder was recovered from the site.

Officers suspect said both the explosions in Rohini are linked as some white powder was found at both two spots.