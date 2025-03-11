Delhi court orders case against Kejriwal for alleged misuse of public funds

A Delhi court on Tuesday (March 11) directed that an FIR be registered against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others from the AAP for allegedly misusing public money in putting large hoardings.

This is a fresh setback for AAP supremo Kejriwal, who is out on bail in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

"This court is of the considered opinion that the application u/s 156(3) Cr.P.C. deserves to be allowed.

Accordingly, the concerned SHO is directed to register FIR immediately under section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and any other offence that appears to have been committed from the facts of the case," Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said.

The complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Kejriwal, then Matiala MLA Gulab Singh (AAP) and then Dwarka A ward councilor Nitika Sharma "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings" at various places in the area.