Are Indians breathing fresh air? Check out 2024 IQAir Report

India's battle against air pollution is intensifying, with alarming data revealing the severe impact of PM2.5 pollutants on public health and the environment. The 2024 World Air Quality Report by IQAir ranks India among the most polluted countries in the world, with several Indian cities making it to the list of the worst air quality zones globally.

While pollution is a global crisis, India's industrial activities, vehicular emissions, crop burning, and urbanization are key contributors to its deteriorating air quality. Let's break down the key insights from this latest report.

India's Position in the Global Pollution Rankings

According to the 2024 IQAir report, India ranks as the 5th most polluted country in the world, with a weighted annual average PM2.5 concentration of 50.6 µg/m³—far exceeding WHO's safety limits. The situation is worse in urban areas, where industrial emissions and vehicular pollution push the air quality to hazardous levels.

The most polluted country in the world is Chad, with a staggering PM2.5 level of 91.8 µg/m³, followed by Bangladesh (78.0), Pakistan (73.7), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (58.2). India follows closely, highlighting the urgent need for stricter pollution control policies.

India’s most polluted cities in 2024

The report paints a grim picture for Indian cities, with several urban centres topping the world’s most polluted cities list. The worst-hit cities in India include:

Byrnihat: The most polluted city in India

Delhi: A recurrent entry in global pollution rankings

Mullanpur: High industrial and vehicular pollution levels

Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad: NCR remains an air pollution hotspot

Ganganagar, Bhiwadi, Muzaffarnagar, and Hanumangarh: Rising concerns in North India

Delhi remains one of the most polluted capital cities globally, with a PM2.5 level far beyond safe limits. NCR's pollution crisis worsens every winter due to stubble burning, industrial emissions, and vehicular congestion.

Health impact of air pollution in India

Prolonged exposure to high PM2.5 levels poses severe health risks, including:

Heart & Lung Diseases: Increased cases of chronic respiratory illnesses, asthma, and cardiovascular diseases.

Lower Life Expectancy: Air pollution is cutting lifespan by 5-10 years in heavily polluted regions.

Mental Health Effects: Rising evidence links poor air quality to depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline.

Eye & Throat Irritation: Common complaints among residents in Delhi and NCR.

According to health experts, PM2.5 particles penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, increasing mortality rates in polluted regions.

How India compares to other countries

While India battles severe pollution, the report also identifies the world's least polluted cities, primarily in the US, Australia, and Finland. The cleanest city in the world is Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, followed by Nieuwoudtville, South Africa. Several Hawaiian and Alaskan cities also enjoy pristine air quality.

Pollution monitoring and data transparency

The distribution of PM2.5 monitoring stations highlights a major concern for India—lack of real-time pollution tracking. Compared to Europe and the US, which have dense networks of government and independent monitoring stations, India's air quality data collection remains inadequate. Expanding real-time air quality monitoring is crucial for implementing effective pollution control policies.

Urgent action required

To combat the worsening air crisis, India needs bold policy interventions, including:

Stricter Vehicular Emission Norms: Transition to cleaner fuels and electric vehicles.

Industrial Regulations: Enforce emission caps on factories and power plants.

Crop Burning Solutions: Provide alternative disposal methods for stubble to reduce pollution surges.

Expansion of Public Transport: Reduce reliance on private vehicles.

Citizen Awareness: Encourage public participation in reducing pollution levels.

India stands at a crucial juncture in its fight against air pollution. With rising health concerns and environmental degradation, policy makers, industries, and citizens must come together to take decisive action. The numbers don't lie—if we don't act now, the air we breathe will only get worse.

Extracted data from the reports:

Most polluted US cities (2024)

Los Angeles, CA - 10.1 µg/m³

Fort Worth, TX - 8.8 µg/m³

San Antonio, TX - 8.7 µg/m³

Oklahoma City, OK - 8.7 µg/m³

Memphis, TN - 8.7 µg/m³

Least polluted cities in the world (2024)

Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Nieuwoudtville, South Africa

Dexter, OR, USA

Haines, AK, USA

Chu, Kazakhstan

Act now or suffer later

India’s air pollution crisis is not just a statistic—it's a public health emergency. The latest IQAir report highlights the urgent need for collective action to curb emissions and improve air quality. Without decisive action, India’s future generations will face even more severe environmental and health consequences.

This analysis is based on The Federal's exclusive breakdown of the 2024 IQAir World Air Quality Report.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.