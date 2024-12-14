Farmers set off for Delhi for third time, tear-gassed again
The farmers have been trying since December 6 to march to the national capital to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP
A “jatha” (group) of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi at 12 noon on Saturday (December 14) from the Shambhu border point, only to be stopped for the third time by the police.
Haryana security personnel fired tear gas shells and used a water cannon to disperse the protesting farmers from heading towards Delhi at the Shambhu border point.
A few farmers were injured in the tear gas shelling and taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances stationed at the protest site.
Police fail to deter farmers
Earlier, Ambala Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta and Ambala Superintendent of Police SS Bhoria engaged in talks with some protesting farmers for over half an hour, trying to convince them to get permission from Delhi to go towards the national capital.
However, farmers were adamant about going to Delhi and urged the security personnel to allow them to proceed.
After walking for a few metres, the group of farmers were stopped at the barricade by Haryana security personnel.
The farmers have been trying since December 6 to march to the national capital to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. They made two attempts on December 6 and December 8 but were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.
Mobile internet, bulk SMS services suspended
The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages in Ambala till December 17. The services were suspended early Saturday to maintain public peace, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Sumita Misra.
The order to suspend mobile internet in Dangdehri, Lehgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar, Naresh Vihar), Saddopur, Sultanpur and Kakru villages in Ambala was issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order, Misra said.
Blockade at border
Before Saturday’s march, a multi-layered barricading was done by the Haryana security personnel to prevent farmers from marching towards Delhi.
The Ambala district administration has already clamped a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that bans the unlawful assembly of five or more people in the district.
No march without permission
The Ambala police had earlier said the farmer outfits can march to Delhi only after getting permission from the national capital administration.
Nevertheless, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday said the group of farmers will proceed towards Delhi.
The farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and KMM have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). They have also been pressing the Centre to initiate talks with them to address their issues.
Dallewal’s fast unto death on 19th day
Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast unto death at the Khanauri border point entered the 19th day on Saturday. Doctors have already recommended his hospitalisation, saying because of the prolonged fast, he has turned weak.
However, the protesting farmers have formed a security ring around Dallewal so that the state authorities could not remove him from the protest site.
The Punjab Police had forcibly removed Dallewal from the Khanauri border point on November 26, just hours before he was going to start his fast unto death.
SKM seeks “joint fight”
On Friday, SKM leader Rakesh Tikait met Dallewal and also called for unity of farmers’ groups for a “joint fight”.
Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.
Farmers under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.
Farmers’ demands
Besides a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.
(With agency inputs)