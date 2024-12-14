Farmers set off for Delhi for third time, tear-gassed again

A “jatha” (group) of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi at 12 noon on Saturday (December 14) from the Shambhu border point, only to be stopped for the third time by the police.

Haryana security personnel fired tear gas shells and used a water cannon to disperse the protesting farmers from heading towards Delhi at the Shambhu border point.

A few farmers were injured in the tear gas shelling and taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances stationed at the protest site.

Police fail to deter farmers

Earlier, Ambala Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta and Ambala Superintendent of Police SS Bhoria engaged in talks with some protesting farmers for over half an hour, trying to convince them to get permission from Delhi to go towards the national capital.

However, farmers were adamant about going to Delhi and urged the security personnel to allow them to proceed.

After walking for a few metres, the group of farmers were stopped at the barricade by Haryana security personnel.

The farmers have been trying since December 6 to march to the national capital to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. They made two attempts on December 6 and December 8 but were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.